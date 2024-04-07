Next Article

Rajkummar Rao's 'Srikanth' trailer to release on April 9

By Tanvi Gupta 05:39 pm Apr 07, 202405:39 pm

What's the story The highly-anticipated trailer for the biographical drama Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne, starring Rajkummar Rao in the titular role, is set to be released on Tuesday (April 9). This comes after the positive response to the film's first look, which was unveiled on Friday. Helmed by Tushar Hiranandani, the movie narrates the inspiring real-life journey of Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired industrialist.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The film is slated to hit theaters on May 10, aligning with Akshaya Tritiya. It is a joint venture between T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, with the team comprising Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar & Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani. Kumar aside, the film boasts a stellar cast featuring Jyotika, Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar. Notably, the film's release date was moved up a week from its original May 17 schedule. Check the trailer announcement teaser here.

Real-life inspiration

Who is Bolla? The real-life inspiration behind Rao's character

This project aims to portray the remarkable journey of Bolla, who was born with visual impairment but went on to establish his company in 2012 with financial backing from Ratan Tata. The firm is renowned for its production of "areca-based" goods and its commitment to hiring individuals with disabilities. Bolla also achieved academic excellence, becoming the first international blind student to attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US.

About the personality

Know more about Bolla and his industry

Bollant Industries's commitment to sustainability is evident in its product line. The company produces recycled Kraft paper from municipal waste or soiled paper, packaging products from recycled paper, and disposable items made from natural leaf and recycled paper. Additionally, it repurposes waste plastic into usable products. Meanwhile, in an interview with News18, Alaya previously expressed excitement about the project. She said, "Whatever I've shot for so far has been a wonderful experience. The team is lovely. Raj is just incredible."

Upcoming venture

Per a Peeping Moon report, Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films is gearing up for another love story, with Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead. Karan Sharma (Maharani) is reportedly helming this project. This collaboration marks yet another venture for Rao with Maddock Films, adding to their successful track record with projects like Stree, Made in China, Roohi, Hum Do Hamare Do, and the upcoming Stree 2. Meanwhile, Rao is currently busy shooting Raaj Shaandilyaa's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.