Kartik Aaryan and Vishal Bhardwaj have come together for 'Arjun Ustara'

Kartik will play a don in Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Arjun Ustara'

By Isha Sharma 04:16 pm Apr 01, 202404:16 pm

What's the story It was recently reported that renowned director Vishal Bhardwaj has chosen actor Kartik Aaryan for the lead role in his upcoming film. The project, previously known as Sapna Didi, has now been titled Arjun Ustara and marks the maiden collaboration between Aaryan and Bhardwaj. On Monday, film journalist Rahul Raut revealed that the movie is set to go on floors in September 2024.

Why does this story matter?

While Aaryan has mostly been the frontrunner in out-and-out commercial projects, such as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Pyaar Ka Punchnama series, he has also traversed the thriller territory with Dhamaka and Freddy. Moreover, Bhardwaj is looking to return to theaters; his last theatrical release was Pataakha, which was released in 2018 and starred Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra. Their collaboration, thus, might spring a surprise!

Aaryan to portray Don Hussain Ustara in the gritty thriller

Aaryan will portray the character of Hussain Ustara, a fearless don who stood against underworld kingpin Dawood Ibrahim, revealed Raut. The film is said to be a gritty thriller produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. According to reports, the original script—initially planned with late actor Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone—has been tweaked and will now be told from Ustara's perspective. It remains to be seen who will play the character of Ashraf Khan, aka Sapna Didi.

The film is mounted on a large scale

Aaryan is eager about his action-oriented role in the gangster drama and will reportedly start preparing in May, as he is currently occupied with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, reported Bollywood Hungama. The insider shared with the portal, "During Chandu Champion, Aaryan discovered his passion for action roles which is now being realized through Bhardwaj and Nadiadwala's project." The film is being planned on a budget of ₹150cr and will majorly be shot in Spain and Greece.

Aaryan's upcoming projects; Bhardwaj's recent works

Aaryan is gearing up for the sports drama Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan, set to release on June 14. Simultaneously, he is filming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3; it also stars Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit. The actor will appear in an untitled project, backed by Karan Johar, announced last year on his birthday. Meanwhile, Bhardwaj released two films on OTT platforms last year, Khufiya and Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley.