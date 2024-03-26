Next Article

Box office collection: 'Madgaon Express' passes first Monday test

By Aikantik Bag 09:46 am Mar 26, 202409:46 am

What's the story Kunal Kemmu is a well-known name in Bollywood and the actor found very little success in his career. From romantic dramas to starring in ensembles, the Kalyug actor did it all. Interestingly, he made his directorial debut with Madgaon Express and the film is receiving praise from all. The movie is raking in quite well at the box office in India.

Inching closer to the Rs. 10 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the comedy-drama earned Rs. 2.6 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 9.65 crore in India. The movie passed the first Monday test with flying colors due to the Holi holiday. The cast includes Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Divyenndu, Chhaya Kadam, and Upendra Limaye, among others. The project is bankrolled by Excel Entertainment.

