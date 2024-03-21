Next Article

'Do Aur Do Pyaar' releases in April

'Do Aur Do Pyaar' teaser: Vidya-Ileana's fresh take on romantic-comedies

By Aikantik Bag 01:24 pm Mar 21, 202401:24 pm

What's the story The eagerly awaited film of the year, Do Aur Do Pyaar, has finally unveiled its teaser. The movie boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring Vidya Balan, Ileana D'Cruz, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. Ever since the initial reveal of the film came back in January, fans have been on tenterhooks for more news. The teaser provides a sneak peek into contemporary love stories with a comedic spin.

Theatrical release

Release date and other details

The catchy title of the film was reportedly proposed by Balan during a creative discussion with the filmmakers. Balan believes that the title aptly captures the spirit of the movie. She also hinted at subtle hints embedded in the movie poster for eagle-eyed viewers. The movie is based on the 2017 film The Lovers. The film, helmed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta and bankrolled by Applause Entertainment, is slated for an April 19 release.

Twitter Post

Watch the teaser here