Sajid Nadiadwala to launch cutting-edge VFX studio in Andheri

By Aikantik Bag 11:37 am Mar 21, 202411:37 am

What's the story VFX is a key element in cinema these days and Indian cinema is in dire need of a diverse set of VFX studios. Sajid Nadiadwala has hopped on the bandwagon of VFX and has secured a prime location in Andheri, Mumbai to build a cutting-edge VFX studio. The project is currently under construction and is christened Nadiadwala Grandson Infrastructure. As per Bollywood Hungama, Nadiadwala plans to partner with an international VFX studio.

Industry expert praised Nadiadwala's foray into VFX

The source remarked, "This is a huge step for Sajid Nadiadwala. VFX is indispensable in today's times and with this vertical, he can get the VFX-related work done in-house for his movies." The expert also suggested that akin to Red Chillies Entertainment's Redchillies.VFX, Yash Raj Films's yFX Studios, and Ajay Devgn's NY VFXWaala, Nadiadwala could inspire other producers to utilize this facility.

Upcoming projects of Nadiadwala

Beyond the VFX studio, Nadiadwala has an array of thrilling projects on the horizon. He recently unveiled his upcoming film with superstar Salman Khan for an action-packed film directed by AR Murugadoss, set for an Eid 2025 release. He also announced his collaboration with Amazon Prime Video for four forthcoming films: Kartik Aaryan-led Chandu Champion, Ahan Shetty and Pooja Hegde's Sanki, ensemble comedy Housefull 5, and Tiger Shroff's action-packed Baaghi 4.