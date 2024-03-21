Next Article

Fans are excited for 'The Office' spinoff

Greg Daniels-Michael Koman join forces for possible 'The Office' spinoff

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 11:08 am Mar 21, 202411:08 am

What's the story Greg Daniels, the creative genius behind The Office, is joining forces with Michael Koman, the co-creator of Nathan for You, to craft a potential new series set in the familiar universe of Dunder Mifflin. The proposed series is currently in the development phase at Universal Television and awaits official approval. The project, unlike a reboot, would likely introduce fresh characters and locations while preserving the essence of The Office.

Context

Why does this story matter?

This isn't the first time that a spinoff of The Office is in talks. In 2008, the makers had proposed a spinoff to the series. The pilot episode was to debut on the Super Bowl program in 2009. Parks & Recreation was going to be a spinoff series to the Steve Carell-led mockumentary, however, the makers decided to release the series as a separate one.

Popular projects

Koman's other works and his connection to 'The Office'

Koman, recognized for his work on Nathan for You, has a knack for creating television content that seamlessly merges fiction with reality. His portfolio includes successful shows like Saturday Night Live, The Colbert Report, and Late Night With Conan O'Brien, which bagged him an Emmy Award. Intriguingly, Koman shares a personal link with The Office through his wife Ellie Kemper, who became part of the show's ensemble cast in its fifth season.

About 'The Office'

All about the original series

The Office, masterfully adapted by Daniels from Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant's UK series, graced NBC from 2005 to 2013. It chronicled the lives of employees at a paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania, featuring an ensemble that included Carell, Rainn Wilson, and John Krasinski, among others. The prospective new series could follow a documentary crew focusing on a different subject within this same universe.

Casting

Will the original cast reunite?

The potential new series, co-created by Daniels and Koman, is still under development at Universal Television. The project kicked off in January 2024 when Daniels established a development room. Although it hasn't received the green light yet, if approved, it would likely introduce a new office environment with brand-new characters within the same universe. While a full-scale reunion of the original cast seems unlikely, there's potential for individual original cast members to make appearances in this new franchise.