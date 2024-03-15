Next Article

Jasmeet K Reen to helm Madhubala biopic; first poster unveiled

By Aikantik Bag 02:26 pm Mar 15, 202402:26 pm

What's the story Madhubala was one of the most known faces in Bollywood and her legacy lives on, even 54 years after her death. Reports of her biopic were rife and now Sony Pictures International Productions India has revealed plans for a biopic titled Madhubala. This highly anticipated project aims to honor her remarkable contributions to the world of Indian cinema. Acclaimed director Jasmeet K Reen of Darlings fame has been chosen to helm this exciting endeavor.

The film will delve into Madhubala's extraordinary talent, her significant impact on the film industry, and the obstacles she faced as a woman in the entertainment world during her time. The team is committed to portraying her story with utmost sincerity and reverence for her legacy. Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Brewing Thoughts Pvt. Ltd. (Prashant Singh and Madhurya Vinay), the film's co-producers include Madhubala's sister Madhur Brij Bhushan and Arvind Kumar Malviya (Madhubala Ventures).

