Box office collection: 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' to exit theaters

By Aikantik Bag 09:41 am Mar 21, 202409:41 am

What's the story Bollywood has seen its resurgence in 2023 and now films are showing a decent hold at the box office. Currently, Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha and Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan are dominating the box office. These have sidelined other releases like Bastar: The Naxal Story. The Adah Sharma-headlined film aimed to replicate the success of The Kerala Story but hasn't been able to create an impact.

Box office

More about the film

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sudipto Sen directorial earned Rs. 17 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 2.64 crore in India. The movie received negative reviews and has failed to bring viewers into theaters. The movie is set to end its box office run soon. The project is bankrolled by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

