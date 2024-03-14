Next Article

By Aikantik Bag 11:10 am Mar 14, 202411:10 am

What's the story Article 370 is the most recently released political thriller in Bollywood and has emerged as a smash hit at the box office. The Yami Gautam Dhar-headlined film was in the buzz and capitalized on the box office with its controversial theme. The movie received mixed reviews from critics and it is currently marching toward the Rs. 75 crore mark in India.

India collection and cast details

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Aditya Jambhale directorial earned Rs. 90 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 68.2 crore in India. The movie is stable on weekdays and aims to shift gears on weekends. The cast includes Kiran Karmarkar, Arun Govil, Divya Seth, and Priya Mani, among others. The project is bankrolled by Aditya Dhar.

