Next Article

'Shaitaan' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Shaitaan' aims for newer records

By Aikantik Bag 09:39 am Mar 21, 202409:39 am

What's the story Remakes are quite popular in Indian cinema but not every actor has been successful in these ventures. Superstar Ajay Devgn has a great track box office record when it comes to starring in remakes and his recent release Shaitaan is no exception. The movie has surpassed the Rs. 100 crore mark with ease and is seeking gradual momentum for box office longevity.

Box office

Marching toward the Rs. 125 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vikas Bahl directorial earned Rs. 2.75 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 111.8 crore in India. The movie received negative reviews from critics. Viewers praised the cast's performance. The cast includes Jyotika, R Madhavan, Janki Bodiwala, and Anngad Raaj, among others. The project is bankrolled by Devgn and Jio Studios.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post