Box office collection: 'Yodha' showcases good hold on weekdays

By Aikantik Bag 09:37 am Mar 21, 2024

What's the story Sidharth Malhotra is a new-generation movie star who has carved his niche in the past decade. From a romantic hero to becoming a bonafide action hero, his career trajectory has been quite exciting. The actor's recently released actioner, Yodha was highly anticipated and has been holding the fort quite strongly on the commercial front. The movie seeks gradual momentum now.

Box office

Inching closer to the Rs. 25 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha directorial earned Rs. 2 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 23.25 crore in India. The movie received decent reviews from critics. The makers are aiming to shift gears over the weekend. The cast includes Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani, and Ronit Roy, among others.

