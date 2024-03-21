Next Article

Disney D23 event details are finally announced!

Here's how to get tickets to Disney's ultimate fan-event, D23

By Tanvi Gupta 04:10 am Mar 21, 202404:10 am

What's the story Disney has unveiled exciting details about its biannual D23 fan event, promising a thrilling experience with "the best of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and more." The event is set to take place at the Anaheim Convention Center and the Honda Center from August 9 to 11. This year's event will be packed with live-streamed presentations featuring Disney+ integration, exclusive content presentations, a new interactive app, and unique shopping opportunities. Here's what to expect.

Highlights and daily themes of the D23 event

The D23 event is divided into three main themes spread across each day. On August 9, attendees can look forward to the Disney Entertainment Showcase which will provide an exclusive peek into Disney's film studios, television and streaming services, and more. Saturday (August 10) will feature an insightful presentation by Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D'Amaro on upcoming projects worldwide for Disney Parks. Sunday will mark the induction ceremony of the 2024 class of Disney Legends.

Announcement of 2024 class of Disney Legends

The 2024 class of inductees into the prestigious circle of Disney Legends at the D23 event includes notable personalities such as James Cameron, Jamie Lee Curtis, Miley Cyrus, Steve Ditko, Harrison Ford, Mark Henn, Frank Oz, Kelly Ripa, Joe Rohde, and John Williams. Additionally, Colleen Atwood, Angela Bassett, Martha Blanding, and James L. Brooks are also included. The induction ceremony will be hosted by American Idol presenter Ryan Seacrest.

Pricing and membership requirements for D23 event tickets

The ticket pricing for the forthcoming event offers a variety of options to suit different budgets, starting at $79 for a single-day pass to $2,599 for the three-day "Ultimate Preferred Pass" which includes premium seating. To buy tickets, one must be a D23 member. Tickets go on sale from March 26-28, based on the buyer's D23 membership level or if they hold a VISA card.

Extra pre-event activities for D23 members

In the week leading up to the D23 event, Disney has reportedly organized additional activities for its members. These include the inaugural D23 Day at Angel Stadium on August 4 where attendees will receive a Mickey Mouse bobblehead. There will also be a D23 Night at the Anaheim Packing District and an outdoor screening of The Incredibles at Pearson Park Amphitheater in Downtown Anaheim to commemorate its 30th anniversary.