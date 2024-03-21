Next Article

Box office collection: 'Article 370' is on autopilot mode

What's the story Article 370 is a hot topic for Indians in general. The now-abrogated article of the Indian Constitution has been quite controversial since 2019. Ever since the makers announced the Yami Gautam Dhar-headlined film titled Article 370, the buzz has been quite high. After a glorious run of four weeks, the movie has finally slowed down. Interestingly, the movie is still quite steady on weekdays.

Inching closer to the Rs. 75 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Aditya Jambhale directorial earned Rs. 45 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 73.7 crore in India. The movie received favorable reviews from critics and viewers. The makers will aim to rake in more over the weekend. The cast includes Kiran Karmarkar, Arun Govil, Divya Seth, and Priya Mani, among others.

