Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani to join Yash in 'Toxic'

By Tanvi Gupta 04:10 pm Apr 01, 202404:10 pm

What's the story With anticipation mounting around Yash's upcoming project Toxic, the film has been making waves primarily due to its casting decisions. A recent report from Pinkvilla revealed that the actor will officially be sharing the screen with not one, but three leading ladies: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Shruti Haasan. Despite the buzz, no official announcement has been made yet.

Per reports, Toxic, helmed by Geetu Mohandas, delves into the world of drug cartels operating in Goa's coastal areas. Recently leaked images and videos from the set show Yash and director Mohandas preparing for the shoot. As of now, only the director and lead actor have been officially announced. The film is being produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

If true, Kapoor Khan will get her South debut

According to an insider, Kapoor Khan is slated to portray Yash's sister. If her participation is confirmed, it will mark her debut in South Indian cinema. Additionally, rumors have been swirling around Haasan's involvement, fueled in part by her contribution to the film's theme song, as revealed in the teaser clip unveiled last year. Netizens were quick to notice that the voice behind the track belonged to Haasan.

Earlier, makers responded to casting rumors

On March 23, the makers publicly urged fans and the media to refrain from spreading "unconfirmed rumors" about the movie's casting. "At this point, we would request everyone to refrain from speculation," a joint statement by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations read. Further, it mentioned, "The casting process for the film is nearing completion, and we are thrilled to have the team we have onboard."

Meanwhile, 'Toxic' is set for a 2025 release

Yash, known for his role in KGF, is fully committed to Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. A source close to the project revealed that Yash has been actively involved in the creative aspects of the film. The team is planning to commence shooting soon. This film will be Yash's 19th cinematic venture. It is scheduled to hit theaters on April 10, 2025.