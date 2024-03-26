Next Article

'Yodha' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Yodha' surpasses Rs. 30cr mark in India

By Aikantik Bag 10:04 am Mar 26, 202410:04 am

What's the story Sidharth Malhotra is a new-generation action star who is slowly carving his niche in the genre. His recently released actioner Yodha has been in the buzz for a long time and has been receiving decent responses from viewers in theaters. The movie was stable in the second weekend and gained from the Holi holiday, too. The film seeks a commercial boost for longevity.

Box office

India collection and cast details

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha directorial earned Rs. 1.6 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 30.85 crore in India. The movie received favorable reviews from critics too. The cast includes Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani, and Ronit Roy, among others. The project is bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post