Next Article

Kartik Aaryan stars in Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Arjun Ustara'

Kartik Aaryan-Vishal Bhardwaj's next is titled 'Arjun Ustara': Report

By Tanvi Gupta 03:30 pm Mar 30, 202403:30 pm

What's the story It was recently reported that actor Kartik Aaryan and acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj are joining forces for a new project. Now, a recent report by Bollywood Hungama has revealed that the action thriller is titled Arjun Ustara and is scheduled to commence production in the second half of 2024. The majority of the filming will reportedly be conducted in Spain and Greece, with the shooting set to begin around Diwali.

Resumption

'Arjun Ustara' resumes after pandemic-related delay

Originally planned before the COVID-19 pandemic, Arjun Ustara faced delays due to unforeseen circumstances. The project is now back on track with Aaryan stepping into a role initially envisioned for the late actor Irrfan Khan, who passed away in 2020 and was a frequent collaborator of Bhardwaj. "The makers have tweaked the story to suit the image and stardom of Kartik Aaryan," an insider told Bollywood Hungama.

Preparation

High-octane actioner is being planned on budget of Rs. 150cr

Aaryan is eager about his action-oriented role in the gangster drama and will reportedly start preparing in May, as he is currently occupied with the highly-anticipated third installment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The insider shared, "During Chandu Champion, Aaryan discovered his passion for action roles which is now being realized through Bhardwaj and Nadiadwala's project." The film, packed with action sequences, is being planned on a budget of Rs. 150cr.

Tourism

The film aims to boost tourism in Spain and Greece

The report further revealed that producer Sajid Nadiadwala has secured an agreement with Spanish government officials to facilitate shooting permissions and legalities for the forthcoming film. In return, the filmmakers will contribute to promoting tourism in Spain. The insider also shared, "The [makers] are on the lookout to cast a top A-List actress to play the female lead opposite Aaryan. Kartik's part is said to be driven by action accompanied by strong emotions."

Upcoming venture

Meanwhile, here's a quick look at Aaryan's uber-busy schedule

Aaryan is incredibly busy this year with either releases or preparations for multiple films. Currently, he is gearing up for one of the most-awaited sports dramas of 2024, Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan, set to release on June 14. Simultaneously, he has also begun filming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3; it also stars Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit. Additionally, the actor will appear in an untitled project, backed by Karan Johar, announced last year on his birthday.