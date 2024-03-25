Next Article

Disha Patani celebrates Holi with 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Akshay-Tiger

By Aikantik Bag 02:51 pm Mar 25, 202402:51 pm

What's the story It's time to add some colors to our lives with the vibrant festival of Holi. Bollywood celebrities are known for their lavish Holi parties and now Disha Patani has shared a Reel capturing her Holi celebration with co-stars Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar. Several close friends were also seen along with the three actors.

More about Kumar-Shroff's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Fans took to the comments section and wished Patani on Holi. The Reel also showcased other friends and colleagues of Patani, Shroff, and Kumar. Kumar and Shroff are gearing up for the release of their much-anticipated film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The movie, which also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy, is slated for an Eid 2024 premiere. The trailer is set to drop on Tuesday.

Patani's exciting lineup of films

Patani is back fresh from her role in the action-packed Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra, and is all set to appear in Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle. This film features a stellar cast that includes Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi, and Jacqueline Fernandez, among others. In addition to this, Patani will be exploring the science fiction genre with Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, co-starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. She is also on board for the Tamil film Kanguva.