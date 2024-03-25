Next Article

Meet Najeeb, survivor who inspired Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'The Goat Life'

By Tanvi Gupta 02:44 pm Mar 25, 202402:44 pm

What's the story In 1993, Najeeb, a laborer from Aarattupuzha village in Haripad, Alappuzha, embarked on a journey to Saudi Arabia with dreams of landing a job at a supermarket. However, upon reaching, he was tricked and left stranded on the fringes of an unknown Saudi village. Now, his real-life, heart-wrenching journey is being brought to life on the silver screen with Prithviraj Sukumaran's The Goat Life (titled Aadujeevitham in Malayalam). It is scheduled to be released on Thursday.

How did Najeeb end up in a desolate land?

With his wife, eight months pregnant with their son, an unemployed Najeeb yearned for a better future. However, instead of the promised job at a supermarket in Jeddah, he was assigned the task of tending to 700 goats. Stranded in the barren outskirts of an unfamiliar Saudi village—Najeeb was all alone—surrounded by endless dunes—with only the company of herds of goats and his Arbab (Persian for "master").

Brutal living conditions and uncompensated work

Najeeb's life spiraled downwards as his Arbab exploited him mercilessly, refusing to compensate him for his work. Stranded and constantly monitored through binoculars, Najeeb's life became a harrowing story of exploitation. He was forbidden to bathe or cleanse himself, surviving solely on stale Kubboos and goat milk—both contaminated by the odor of the unwashed goats. Even when the Arbab's brother paid a visit, there was no respite from the brutal treatment.

Flight and sanctuary: Najeeb's path to freedom

After two years of enduring these brutal conditions, Najeeb took advantage of an opportunity to escape when his Arbab was away for a wedding. He traveled miles without water until he met a kind-hearted Arab who helped him reach Jeddah. Despite being incarcerated and spending 10 days behind bars, Najeeb viewed it as a relief compared to his previous torment. Eventually, he was deported back to Kerala by the government, marking the end of his traumatic experience.

From real-life trauma to best-selling novel

Najeeb's remarkable journey of survival and resilience became the real-life motivation behind Benyamin's novel Aadujeevitham (Goatlife). Published in 2008, the novel intricately portrays Najeeb's feelings and experiences during his three years, four months, and nine days in the Saudi Arabian desert. It is structured into four sections: prison, desert, escape, and sanctuary, reflecting the most pivotal stages of Najeeb's life. These stages will now be vividly depicted through Sukumaran's portrayal, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Blessy.