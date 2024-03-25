Next Article

Kamal Haasan reveals 'Indian 2' and 'Indian 3' are in progress

'Indian 3' in production after 'Part 2'? Kamal Haasan reveals

By Tanvi Gupta 02:38 pm Mar 25, 202402:38 pm

What's the story For a long time, there were swirling reports surrounding the production of the film Indian 3. Finally, addressing those, Kamal Haasan officially announced the third chapter in his successful Indian franchise, after the completion of the second chapter. In a recent interview with The Hindu, he discussed his project schedule for 2024. Additionally, the actor teased details about his character in the highly-anticipated Prabhas-led film, Kalki 2898 AD.

Context

Why does this story matter?

After a year-long hiatus from the big screen in 2023, Haasan has been immersed in several projects. He graced the silver screen in 2022 with Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram, sparking anticipation among fans for his upcoming projects. During the recent interview, the actor unveiled details about his other projects in the pipeline apart from Indian. He disclosed that filming for Thug Life will commence soon and confirmed that he has recently wrapped up a cameo in Kalki 2898 AD.

Statement

Haasan's forthcoming ventures and teaser release of 'Indian 2'

During the conversation, Haasan extensively talked about Indian 2. He emphasized, "We cannot speed up production because quantity doesn't matter, quality matters." "I have completed Indian 2 and 3. Post-production is happening on Indian 2 and we start post-production on Indian 3 maybe after we finish this." Notably, the teaser for Indian 2 was unveiled in November 2023. The forthcoming movie serves as a sequel to the 1996 film.

VFX and technology

Cutting-edge VFX and de-aging technique in 'Indian 2'

For his part in Indian 2, Haasan experienced a de-ageing technique. Earlier, director Shankar provided an update on the cutting-edge VFX employed in the movie, tweeting, "Scanning the advanced technology at Lola VFX LA." As per ETimes, Haasan underwent a four-hour makeup session to portray the older version of his character Senapathy, followed by an additional two-hour process to remove it. The film will present both youthful and aged versions of the character.

Cast and crew

Star-packed cast of 'Indian 2' ready for release

The vigilante action-thriller Indian 2 is slated for release on April 11. The movie boasts an ensemble cast featuring Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, Vivek, Kalidas Jayaram, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Guru Somasundaram, and Gulshan Grover. Jointly produced by Subaskaran and Udhayanidhi Stalin under the banners of Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies respectively, Netflix has secured the film's digital rights for an impressive Rs. 200cr as reported by News18.