By Aikantik Bag 02:20 pm Mar 25, 202402:20 pm

What's the story Reports are rife that Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu and Olympic medalist Mathias Boe tied the knot on Saturday (March 23), in the picturesque city of Udaipur. Now, fuelling the rumors, Pannu's Thappad co-star took to social media to post a celebratory photograph hinting at the same. The images included Pannu's sister Shagun Pannu, cousin Evania Pannu, close friend and actor Abhilash Thapliyal, and badminton player Chirag Shetty.

Love story

Pannu-Boe's heartfelt love story

While sharing the photograph, Gulati penned, "Twinkle twinkle little star, we have no idea where we are!" The love story of the couple traces back to 2013 when they crossed paths at the inaugural Indian Badminton League. Despite keeping their relationship under wraps, Pannu revealed in an interview that they first sparked a connection on X (formerly Twitter) before meeting face-to-face.

Wedding

Bollywood celebrities who attended rumored wedding

Reportedly, the intimate wedding was attended by close family members and celebrities, including Anurag Kashyap and Kanika Dhillon. Dhillon, recognized for her creative partnerships with Pannu in films like Haseen Dillruba, Manmarziyaan, Dunki, and the upcoming Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba as a scriptwriter, attended the event with her spouse Himanshu Sharma. She posted a series of photos on Instagram two days before the wedding, using the hashtag #MereYaarKiShaadi, hinting at her close association with the event.