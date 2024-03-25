Next Article

Taapsee Pannu weds Mathias Boe in secret ceremony

By Tanvi Gupta 11:20 am Mar 25, 202411:20 am

What's the story It may come as a surprise, but Taapsee Pannu is apparently married now! Per a News18 report, the Bollywood actor married her long-time partner, Danish badminton coach Mathias Boe, in a discreet ceremony on Saturday. The duo, who have been in a relationship for over 10 years, selected Udaipur as their wedding venue. The wedding was described as "an extremely intimate affair," with pre-wedding celebrations kicking off last week.

Couple's preference for privacy mirrored in wedding plans

The notoriously private couple, Pannu and Boe, reportedly aimed to maintain their wedding day's privacy, away from any media attention and spotlight. An insider disclosed to the news portal, "Both of them are known to be very private and reserved people and they wouldn't have had it any other way." The guest list was kept small, with only a handful of close Bollywood celebrities present.

Guess who attended this intimate wedding?

Despite the restricted guest list, some of Pannu's close industry friends were present at the wedding in Udaipur. These included her Dobaaraa and Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati and frequent collaborator Anurag Kashyap. Kashyap has been a friend of Pannu for a long time and has directed her in films like Manmarziyaan. Other celebrities like producer-writer Kanika Dhillon and her husband Himanshu Sharma also attended.

Earlier, Pannu talked about her vision for a dreamy wedding

Rumors about the marriage have been swirling since last month. Reports suggested that the wedding was set to showcase the rich traditions of both Sikhism and Christianity. Pannu and Boe were in talks about a grand event that will highlight the beauty of their respective cultures. In a January 2023 interview with Brides Today, Pannu shared her vision for a dream wedding: a one-day affair with tasteful nude and subtle colors, good food served on time, and plenty of dancing.

Pannu and Boe's love story: From badminton court to Bollywood

Pannu and Boe initially met in the first Indian Badminton League in 2013. Their relationship swiftly grew, leading to their families getting acquainted. In a podcast interview with Raj Shamani, Pannu revealed she met Boe when she was making her Bollywood debut. "I started acting 13 years ago and I met him the year I was making my debut in Bollywood, and I have been with the same person since then," she stated. Congratulations to the lovebirds!