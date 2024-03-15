Next Article

'Digital demise,' 'dating debacles': Orry's most bizarre revelations to date

By Tanvi Gupta 02:30 pm Mar 15, 202402:30 pm

What's the story In the whirlwind of our Instagram feeds, one name has stolen the spotlight—Orhan Awatramani aka Orry. From glitzy Bollywood parties to rubbing shoulders with A-listers like Janhvi Kapoor, he's everywhere, embodying his mantra: "I am a liver." But Orry isn't just about the glam! He's "served tables" and "worked on himself." Whether he's hobnobbing at weddings or soul-searching, his bizarre revelations have kept us entertained. Here, we list some.

#1

He revealed getting paid Rs. 15-30 lakh to attend weddings

Most recently, Orry made headlines as he graced the frame alongside Rihanna during Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. In a recent interview with Forbes India, he revealed that attending weddings and events has become his "main source of income." He shared, "People call me to weddings and they are happy to pay me anywhere between Rs. 15-30 lakh." "They want me to attend not as a guest but as a friend...So, my actual audience keeps me afloat."

#2

His scheme to dismantle his brand: Plotting his own downfall

When Orry graced the finale episode of Koffee With Karan S08, he truly stole the show. Amongst a plethora of explosive revelations, perhaps the most jaw-dropping moment occurred when he shared his scheme to "orchestrate his digital demise." In front of Karan Johar, he boldly declared, "Before anyone can plan it (his digital demise), I am planning it." While it may sound bizarre, listen to this! Like a scene from a Bollywood movie, Orry also teased a "planned comeback."

Information

Update: His most recent statement on the so-called 'digital demise'

"Let me be clear. I'm not planning to destroy my personal brand," Orry told Forbes, adding, "People love a good story, and a well-orchestrated downfall can be the most captivating chapter of it." "I want to plan an epic downfall, a spectacular crash that paves the way for a comeback," he explained.

#3

Orry's little world: 'Relevance Room' to 'Minions' and doppelgangers

Just like the rest of us, Orry has his own designated workspace, which he termed the "Relevance Room." Perched on KWK's couch, Orry unveiled that within these four walls, "strategies are concocted to ensure his constant presence in the news and social media feeds." Meanwhile, he dubbed his team the "Minions," and hinted at having "three doppelgangers" who aid in his omnipresence. If this isn't the epitome of self-awareness, then what is?

#5

He once asked Joe Jonas, 'What is Google?'

Meeting celebrities is "nothing new" for Orry, who has been securing selfies with international celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Ye since he was a teenager. One particularly comical incident involved a 16-year-old Orry boldly approaching Joe Jonas for a photo at a restaurant, only to find himself lingering awkwardly. Fuelled by nerves, Orry posed a question to Jonas, receiving a casual response, "Google it." In a state of confusion, young Orry amusingly replied, "What's Google?"

#5

Is he single or is he dating? Wish we knew!

"I'm a cheater," Orry declared on the couch when Johar inquired about his love life. He revealed that he's not just flying solo, in fact, he's juggling relationships with "five different people." Meanwhile, in another interview with Men's Locker Room back in November, Orry confirmed his single status. He joked that the last person to hold his hand was the one who trimmed his nails, and the last person to offer any "below the belt" attention was his waxing lady.

