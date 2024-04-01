Next Article

Kartik Aaryan resumes 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' shooting; drops photograph

By Aikantik Bag 01:52 pm Apr 01, 2024

What's the story ﻿Bhool Bhulaiyaa is one of the most celebrated horror comedy franchises in Bollywood. Kartik Aaryan revamped the franchise with its second installment in 2022 and it became a massive box office success. Now, the actor is filming the third installment titled Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 slated for Diwali 2024 release. On Monday, he took to social media and revealed that he had started filming the second schedule of the film.

Production

More about 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

The second schedule resumed after Aaryan's recent trip to Germany. He captioned the post, "Fun trip khatam Kaam Shuru (Fun Trip ends, work starts) Shoot begins #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 #Schedule2." Fans are eagerly waiting for the film and it will be helmed by Anees Bazmee. The cast includes Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan, among others.

Career

Aaryan's upcoming films

Recently, Aaryan attended a Bundesliga match in Germany. He met football stars Harry Kane and Thomas Muller. Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the actor has many films in his kitty. He has Chandu Champion set for a June release. He also has a film with Karan Johar in the pipeline. Reportedly, he is set to collaborate with Vishal Bhardwaj.