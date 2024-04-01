Next Article

'So jealous of Rajesh': Sujoy Ghosh reviews Kareena-Tabu-Kriti's 'Crew'

By Aikantik Bag 01:44 pm Apr 01, 202401:44 pm

What's the story Bollywood has been charmed by Crew and the film has been selling tickets like hotcakes. Now, esteemed director and actor Sujoy Ghosh has taken to Twitter to pen his review of the film. The heist comedy is headlined by three talented actors from three distinct generations - Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon.

The 'Kahaani' director's praise and storyline of the film

Ghosh penned, "Saw crew by Rajesh Krishnan last night. Such a fun fun film. And the cast is to die for. Matlab super faadu cast!! So jealous of Rajesh!!! And the hall was packed. Such a happy feeling!" The plot revolves around their financial struggles as they haven't received their salaries for over half a year. Amidst growing concerns about the airline's financial health, they stumble upon illicit gold trading activities involving senior officials.

See Ghosh's take on the film here