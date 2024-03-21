Next Article

'This guy': Neha Dhupia reveals Katrina's reaction to Vicky's 'Uri'

By Aikantik Bag 04:08 pm Mar 21, 202404:08 pm

What's the story Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most beloved couples in Tinseltown! On a recent episode of No Filter Neha, host Neha Dhupia revealed an intriguing story about Kaif's response during a special screening of Kaushal's film Uri: The Surgical Strike. Dhupia and her actor-husband, Angad Bedi, spotted Kaif at the venue. Recognizing them, Kaif invited the couple to join her. According to Dhupia, Kaif's initial reaction to Kaushal's performance was simply, "Oh! This guy."

Context

Why does this story matter?

Kaushal is considered one of the best actors in India. He became a household name with the 2019 action thriller Uri: The Surgical Strike. The movie is considered monumental in his career. This exciting anecdote shared by Dhupia caught the eyeballs of fans as they have been following their love story ever since sparks flew in the Koffee With Karan episode featuring Kaushal.

Details

Kaif being in awe of Kaushal

As the film unfolded, Dhupia told Kaushal on her chatshow, she observed a shift in Kaif's response to Kaushal's performance. By the interval, her reaction had transformed into, "This guy! Oh wow." Dhupia suggested that Kaif take a break during the interval, but she declined, not wanting to miss any part of the film.

What Next?

Dhupia's take on Kaif's growing admiration for Kaushal

Dhupia told Kaushal, "I think at one point she couldn't differentiate whether it's the film or is it you. I mean it was almost like she was having a beautiful moment, and she was looking at you with a lot of love." This disclosure took the Sardar Udham actor by surprise. Dhupia's observation suggested an emerging admiration from Kaif toward Kaushal during the screening.

Insights

Kaushal revealed exciting anecdote from the 'Uri' premiere

Kaushal expressed his gratitude for Kaif's efforts to attend the screening despite her ill health and a hectic film shoot schedule. He disclosed that it was director Aditya Dhar who had invited her to the screening. Interestingly, Kaif and Kaushal have the most unexpected love story and many regard it as a true case of manifestation. Legend says the duo met at a party before they started dating.

Career

Upcoming movies of the duo

Cut to the present, Kaushal has emerged as a breakout star in Bollywood. After his phenomenal performance in Sam Bahadur, the actor is currently filming Chhaava. He also has Bad Newz with Triptii Dimri up for release. On the other hand, Kaif delivered a great performance in Merry Christmas. Reportedly, she will be next seen in Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion.