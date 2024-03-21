Next Article

SS Karthikeya received an earthquake alert on his smartwatch

SS Rajamouli, son encounter earthquake in Japan; Karthikeya recounts experience

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 04:09 pm Mar 21, 202404:09 pm

What's the story Esteemed Telugu film director SS Rajamouli, his son and producer SS Karthikeya, and producer Shobu Yarlagadda recently experienced an earthquake while visiting Japan. The trio was in the country for a special screening of their 2022 hit film, RRR. The earthquake, registering 5.3 on the Richter scale, took place while they were on the 28th floor of a building.

How smartwatch detected the quake

Karthikeya narrated the earthquake experience on social media

Rajamouli's son, Karthikeya, narrated the experience of the earthquake on his social media accounts. He uploaded a snapshot of his smartwatch that showed an earthquake alert. He vividly described the moment when they sensed the ground shifting beneath them. "Felt a freaking earthquake in Japan just now!!! Was on the 28th floor and slowly the ground started to move and it took us a while to realize it was an earthquake," he penned in his post.

Twitter Post

'Was about to panic'

Social media reaction

Fans expressed concern for the filmmakers

Fans conveyed their relief regarding the filmmakers' safety through the comments they dropped on Karthikeya's post. One fan suggested they remain vigilant as earthquakes might persist, while another comforted them by stating that higher floors of buildings are engineered to sway more than ground level during such incidents. "I'm glad you're safe! You must have been surprised by the strong shaking. Earthquakes may continue, so please be careful. Enjoy your stay! (sic)," wrote a fan.

The Japan visit

Rajamouli on meeting an 83-year-old fan in Japan

The RRR director has been receiving immense love in Japan. He was recently gifted origami cranes by an 83-year-old woman for good luck. Sharing a photo with her on social media, he wrote: "In Japan, they make origami cranes and gift them to their loved ones for good luck and health. This 83-year-old woman made 1,000 of them to bless us because #RRR made her happy. She just sent the gift and was waiting outside in the cold."

On the work front

Upcoming titles of Rajamouli and Karthikeya

In addition to attending RRR screenings, Rajamouli, Karthikeya, and Yarlagadda have been proactively interacting with fans and providing updates about their upcoming projects. Rajamouli is preparing to start shooting an adventure drama starring actor Mahesh Babu. Concurrently, Karthikeya has committed to two films with actor Fahadh Faasil, named Don't Trouble The Trouble and Oxygen. The films will be helmed by debut directors Shashank Yeleti and Siddharth Nadella, respectively.