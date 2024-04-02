Next Article

'Crew' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Crew' barely passes the first Monday test

By Aikantik Bag 09:20 am Apr 02, 202409:20 am

What's the story Bollywood comedies have a separate fan base and the newly released heist comedy Crew has emerged as the new money spinner at the box office. The female-led film has shattered the myth that women-centric films are not commercially viable. Currently, the movie seeks gradual momentum on weekdays and is marching toward the ₹50 crore mark in India. It was released on March 29.

Box office

India collection and cast details of the film

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Rajesh Krishnan directorial earned ₹4.5 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned ₹34 crore in India. The film has hardly passed the first Monday test. The cast includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Saswata Chatterjee, and Rajesh Sharma, among others. The project is bankrolled by Ektaa Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post