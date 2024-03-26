Next Article

Box office collection: 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' maintains momentum on weekdays

By Aikantik Bag 10:09 am Mar 26, 202410:09 am

What's the story Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is the biopic of the controversial leader Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and the film has been in the buzz for a long time. The movie is helmed by the adept Randeep Hooda and is raking in quite well at the box office. The film is pitted against Madgaon Express at the box office and has benefitted from the Holi holiday.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Hooda directorial earned Rs. 2.25 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 8.25 crore in India. The film passed the first Monday test and Hooda received immense praise for his performance. The cast includes Ankita Lokhande, Amit Sial, Mark Bennington, and Apinderdeep Singh, among others. The project is bankrolled by Zee Studios.

