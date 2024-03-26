Next Article

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' releases on April 10

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' trailer: Akshay-Tiger promise visually extravagant actioner

By Aikantik Bag 03:38 pm Mar 26, 202403:38 pm

What's the story Finally! The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan of Bollywood are here with the power-packed trailer ahead of Eid release. The makers have carefully crafted the trailer piquing interest among fans without giving out much about the plotline. It promises a thrilling ride with intense gunfights, explosive sequences, and gripping combat scenes. The movie, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, stars Bollywood bigwigs Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

Why does this story matter?

Kumar is a veteran action hero whereas Shroff is a bonafide new-generation action star and their collaboration was highly anticipated by viewers. Both actors have witnessed commercial failures in the recent past and would like to reclaim their respective box office thrones with this film. Given it's an Eid release and Prithviraj Sukumaran is involved, the film has a potential to deliver a mass blockbuster in the pan-India market.

Plotline of the film

The film features Kumar and Shroff as Indian army officers on a mission to thwart a formidable adversary, played by Sukumaran. The villain is a deranged individual who has illicitly obtained a potentially devastating weapon from the Indian army. The trailer ends with the protagonists declaring their readiness to lay down their lives for their friendship and even take each other's lives if necessary.

Release date, USP, and cast of the film

The actioner promises high-octane action set pieces, jaw-dropping VFX, and a visual extravaganza on celluloid. The movie has been in the buzz for a long time and apart from songs, the movie's promotional materials have caused a stir among fans. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is slated for release on April 10, aligning with Eid celebrations. The cast includes Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, and Ronit Roy, among others.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' to be released in five languages

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was filmed in various international locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan. Produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, the movie is expected to compete fiercely with Ajay Devgn's historical sports drama, Maidaan. The project is bankrolled by Zafar, Vashu Bhagnani, and Jackky Bhagnani, among others. The movie will be released in five Indian languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Watch the trailer here