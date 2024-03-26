Next Article

Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life': Silambarasan TR to replace Dulquer Salmaan

By Aikantik Bag 02:06 pm Mar 26, 202402:06 pm

What's the story Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan are two bonafide forces in Tamil cinema. Their upcoming collaboration on the film Thug Life has already generated buzz among fans. However, reports suggested Dulquer Salmaan's exit from the project. Now, reports are rife that Silambarasan TR is set to replace him in the upcoming action drama making it his first project with Haasan. The cast also includes biggies like Trisha Krishnan.

Casting

STR's 'Thug Life' schedule and upcoming project

While an official announcement regarding the casting change is yet to be made, it seems STR is ready to start filming for Thug Life from April. This news also hints at Silambarasan's involvement in STR48, a project helmed by Desingh Periyasamy and backed by Haasan. The filming for this venture is slated to begin in the latter half of 2024 after the Thug Life wrap-up. Interestingly, reports also suggested that Jayam Ravi exited the project citing scheduling issues.

Production

Cast, crew, and trivia of the film

If STR's participation in Thug Life is confirmed, it will signify his second project with director Ratnam. The duo previously collaborated on the 2018 hit Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, which garnered positive reviews from critics and viewers alike. The film also marks a reunion between Haasan and Ratnam after their iconic 1987 film Nayakan. Thug Life's music is helmed by maestro AR Rahman and the additional cast includes Nassar, Joju George, and Gautham Karthik, among others.