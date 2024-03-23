Next Article

Jayam Ravi will probably not be seen in 'Thug Life'

After Dulquer Salmaan, Jayam exits Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life': Report

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 06:53 pm Mar 23, 2024

What's the story Renowned Tamil actor Jayam Ravi has reportedly chosen to withdraw from the eagerly awaited film Thug Life. The project, headlined by esteemed actor Kamal Haasan and directed by Mani Ratnam, is reportedly currently on floors. Trade analyst Karthik Ravivarma hinted in a social media post that Ravi's exit might be due to scheduling clashes. Earlier, Dulquer Salmaan also allegedly left the film citing a hectic schedule.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The film was officially announced in November 2022 with its tentative title as KH234, marking Haasan's 234th project as a lead actor. A year later, in November 2023, the makers officially announced the film's title Thug Life with an announcement teaser video. It also introduced Haasan's character as he said, "My name is Rangaraya Sakthivel Nayakar from Kayalpattinam. My destiny was etched on my at birth that I would be a criminal, a thug, a Yakuza."

Awaiting confirmation

Official confirmation on actors' departure still pending

The film's team has yet to officially confirm the departures of Salmaan and Ravi from the esteemed and highly-anticipated project. The exits of both actors are speculated to be due to date conflicts and demanding schedules, making it challenging for them to commit to Haasan's film. If these speculations are confirmed, this will be a huge disappointment to the fans, since Thug Life nearly pulled off a casting coup.

Filming in progress

'Thug Life' filming continues despite alleged exits

Despite the alleged departures of Salmaan and Ravi, the Thug Life crew is gearing up for their next filming phase. The film boasts a high-profile cast including Haasan, Trisha, Gautham Karthik, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Joju George. The team is expected to announce replacements for Salmaan and Ravi soon. Previously, filming was postponed due to Haasan's participation in the Lok Sabha campaign.

About the film

The team behind 'Thug Life'

The principal photography for the movie began earlier this year, in January. It is presently being shot in several legs in several locations in Chennai. The film's music has been crooned by Ratnam's long-time collaborator, AR Rahman, while the cinematography has been done by Ravi K. Chandran. A Sreekar Prasad is taking care of the editing. The release date is under wraps.