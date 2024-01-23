'Ayalaan 2': Sivakarthikeyan starrer gets sequel; budget revealed

By Aikantik Bag 04:44 pm Jan 23, 202404:44 pm

'Ayalaan 2' is happening!

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan has become a household name and his recently released sci-fi film Ayalaan has been raking in quite well at the box office. After the great response from critics and viewers, the makers have now confirmed its sequel, titled Ayalaan 2. The makers stated that KJR Studios will once again team up with top VFX company PhantomFX to deliver a high-quality movie experience.

PhantomFX and KJR Studios allocated Rs. 50cr to VFX

To elevate the visual effects and CGI in Ayalaan 2, KJR Studios has set aside a whopping Rs. 50 crore exclusively for VFX work. PhantomFX stated in a press release, "An agreement was officially signed on 18th January 2022, to pave the way for a cinematic masterpiece that promises to set new standards in Indian cinema." Both parties recognize that expenses may rise, but they are dedicated to not sacrificing the film's quality.

Excitement surrounding 'Ayalaan 2'

PhantomFX's statement also mentioned, "As the production gears up for Ayaalan 2, audiences can anticipate the extraordinary visual spectacle that blends the creative brilliance of Sivakarthikeyan and the directorial finesse of R. Ravikumar and the groundbreaking VFX and CGI from PhantomFX." Ayalaan features Rakul Preet Singh, Yogi Babu, Sharad Kelkar, Isha Koppikar, and others, with Siddharth lending his voice to the alien character. The film features music by AR Rahman.