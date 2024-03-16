Next Article

Amitabh Bachchan has hit back at illness rumors

Amitabh Bachchan debunks health rumors, calls them 'fake news'

What's the story The nation held its breath on Friday as reports surfaced of legendary superstar Amitabh Bachchan being admitted to hospital. Media reports suggested that the 81-year-old "experienced shortness of breath" and underwent angioplasty at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai early Friday. However, later on Friday, a video circulating on social media depicted Bachchan dismissing rumors, while suggesting that the reports were nothing more than "fake news."

'Fake news': Bachchan's response to paparazzo's question about his health

Bachchan attended the final Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) match between Majhi Mumbai and Tigers of Kolkata on Friday night. As he left the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane with his son-actor Abhishek Bachchan, a photographer inquired about his health. He first gestured that everything was fine and then, with a smile and nod, said, "Fake news," before walking away. To note, Bachchan owns Majhi Mumbai, while Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan back the ISPL champions Tigers of Kolkata.

Earlier reports on Bachchan's hospitalization and angioplasty

On Friday, ABP News reported that the Piku actor went for a checkup at Kokilaben Hospital after which he was admitted for treatment. The Indian Express stated that the "doctors at Kokilaben Hospital confirmed that Bachchan underwent angioplasty." Notably, angioplasty involves the opening of a blocked or narrowed artery around the heart. However, neither the hospital nor his office officially confirmed this information throughout the day.

Bachchan updated his blog post; shared images on social media

Following the ISPL match, Bachchan wrote a lengthy note on his official blog, praising his son Abhishek and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. He wrote, "The fight is more valuable when defeat has been initiated, for when there is no defeat...victory shall never be highlighted." He also commended Abhishek's sportsmanship. Meanwhile, Bachchan also shared a post on X/Twitter, which featured pictures of Tendulkar, himself, and his son engaged in deep conversation.

Meanwhile, here's a quick look at Bachchan's upcoming projects

Bachchan was last seen on the big screen in a cameo role in Tiger Shroff's Ganapath in 2023. His hotly awaited upcoming film is Kalki 2898 AD, in which the star will share the screen space with Deepika Padukone, his Piku co-star. The film is headlined by Prabhas and also stars Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in prominent roles. Additionally, Big B is preparing to star in the Tamil film Vettaiyan with Rajinikanth, marking their reunion after 33 years.