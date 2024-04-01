Next Article

'LSD 2' is set for April 19 release

'LSD 2' teaser explores alluring side of social media

By Aikantik Bag 06:00 pm Apr 01, 202406:00 pm

What's the story The much-anticipated teaser for the film Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 (LSD 2) has been released by Balaji Motion Pictures. The adult-only teaser, filled with scenes of desire, explicit content, and deceit, offers a glimpse into the harsh realities of reality shows and the digital world. Accompanying the video was a caption that read, "Easy to swallow, hard to resist. LSD 2 ka pehla dose (first dose)." It is slated for April 19 release.

Plotline

Storyline of the film

The teaser for LSD 2 introduced three intertwined narratives set in a sinister digital landscape. It underscored the severe consequences of love and betrayal in an era dominated by social media and instant gratification. The storylines included a transwoman's struggle to establish herself in the acting industry, the superficiality of reality shows, and the youth's obsession with gaining followers and views.

Teaser

Star-studded cast and vibrant visuals enhanced the teaser

The film features a star-studded cast including Uorfi Javed, Mouni Roy, Tusshar Kapoor, Anu Malik, Swaroopa Ghosh, Swastika Mukherjee, Anupam Joardar, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. It delves into the complex dynamics of relationships and identities in today's world of virtual dating and simulated reality. The striking visuals and vibrant background score further amplify the allure of the teaser.

Warning

Director's disclaimer prior to 'LSD 2' teaser release

Before the teaser release, director Dibakar Banerjee issued a disclaimer, warning viewers about the shocking and bold content of LSD 2. In his video message, he stated, "Making LSD and not showing the truth is not possible. So, if you are in that fashion, then I can give you a disclaimer that you should not watch the LSD 2 teaser or trailer." He also advised minors against viewing the film's teaser or trailer.

Twitter Post

Watch the trailer here