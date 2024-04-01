Next Article

Navya Naveli plans diverse guests for podcast season

Will Aishwarya join 'What the Hell Navya'? Navya Naveli reveals

By Tanvi Gupta 05:27 pm Apr 01, 202405:27 pm

What's the story Gen Z entrepreneur and podcast host, Navya Naveli Nanda, has recently expressed her interest in diversifying the guest list for her podcast What the Hell Navya. The second season of the show—which debuted in February—featured intimate conversations with her mother Shweta Bachchan and grandmother Jaya Bachchan. However, when asked if her other family members would join the show, she hinted at inviting "non-family guests" in the future.

Guest speculations

'I would like to have guests outside the family...'

During an interview with Zoom, Nanda was questioned about the possibility of other family members like grandfather Amitabh Bachchan, uncle Abhishek Bachchan, or aunt Aishwarya Rai Bachchan joining the show. To this, the social media personality responded, "Hopefully, we will have a season three and I would like to have guests outside the family." Nanda was asked the same question last month about Amitabh's appearance, to which she responded, "That's a whole other podcast itself (laugh)."

Diverse guests

Navya expressed interest in inviting these professionals

Meanwhile, Nanda shared her desire to invite professionals from various fields to her podcast. She said, "It would be a lot of fun if they (professionals from different fields) came on the show. Maybe a scientist who talks about what science means to them, what inventions they've made etc." She also revealed that she admires cricketer Deepti Sharma and would love to have her as a guest on the show.

Previous episode

Brother Agastya Nanda has paid a visit

In one of the earlier episodes, Nanda's brother, actor Agastya Nanda, made an appearance and discussed masculinity and mental health. When Nanda shared the promo for the episode on social media, fans began speculating if Rai Bachchan would also be a guest on her podcast. Commenting on the post, fans expressed, "I want to see Aishwarya on the podcast," and another stated, "If Aishwarya comes it's a win."

Holi pictures

Curious case of missing Rai Bachchan from family pictures

More recently, when Nanda shared vibrant Holi snapshots featuring Amitabh joyously drenched in colors and Jaya immersed in playful moments with a pichkari, netizens couldn't help but notice the absence of Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Curious comments flooded Nanda's post, echoing the query: "Where's Aishwarya and Aaradhya?" However, later, glimpses of Rai Bachchan indulging in festive fervor with Abhishek and their daughter emerged on the internet through Abhishek's Instagram uploads.