Atlee's next to go on floors in October

Samantha to star alongside Allu Arjun in Atlee's next: Report

By Aikantik Bag 04:51 pm Apr 01, 202404:51 pm

What's the story Atlee is one of the most sought-after directors in India, especially after the humongous success of Jawan. The director has a 100% track record of delivering blockbusters and is reportedly set to roll his upcoming film on the floors. Reports were rife that the Theri director has roped in Icon Star Allu Arjun for his next directorial. Now, as per Pinkvilla, the makers are in talks with pan-India star Samantha Ruth Prabhu for the upcoming film.

Production

Shooting timeline and excitement surrounding the film

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla that the project will start filming in October. The source shared, "Samantha and Atlee have previously worked together in Theri and the duo is now in talks for a reunion on the Allu Arjun film. Both of them shared a great bond back in the day and are excited for this reunion. It's among the most awaited films in present times and will feature some of biggest names of Indian Cinema."

Rumors

More speculation surrounding the cast and crew

This project will also mark a reunion for Prabhu and Arjun after Son of Satyamurthy and a song in Pushpa: The Rise. Rumors are circulating that Trisha Krishnan may be considered for a significant role in Atlee's upcoming film. Reportedly, Anirudh Ravichander will helm the music of the same. Atlee is also presenting Kalees's next titled Baby John starring Varun Dhawan.