King Charles praises retiring BBC reporter Nicholas Witchell

By Tanvi Gupta 04:43 pm Apr 01, 202404:43 pm

What's the story In a surprising turn of events, King Charles III has extended a heartfelt retirement message to BBC reporter Nicholas Witchell, whom he once famously labeled an "awful man." This gesture came nearly two decades after a video surfaced capturing the then-Prince expressing his disdain for Witchell during a 2005 ski trip. Notably, The Sun newspaper described the King's video message as "generous and warm-hearted."

Farewell speech

Charles's message was broadcast at Witchell's retirement celebration

Per reports, the English King's message was broadcast during Witchell's retirement celebrations last week, marking the end of his 48-year tenure with the BBC. In his address, the monarch light-heartedly referred to the "ups and downs" they had experienced over the years. The 75-year-old also made his first major public appearance since his cancer diagnosis, warmly greeting well-wishers at an Easter Sunday church service.

Past disagreements

Recalling the 2005 incident between King Charles and Witchell

The 2005 incident occurred when Witchell, as part of the media entourage, asked a question to the royal family during their ski vacation. Unaware that his microphone was still active, Charles whispered to his sons about Witchell: "Bloody people. I can't bear that man. I mean he is so awful, he really is." Witchell later admitted to being taken aback by these comments and confessed they were not on speaking terms at the time.

Did you know?

Charles supports Witchell's Normandy Memorial Trust campaign

Despite their past differences, Charles has shown immense support for Witchell's work by becoming a patron of the Normandy Memorial Trust campaign. This initiative, led by Witchell, aims to erect a permanent D-Day memorial. Coming back to Witchell, throughout his BBC tenure, he has served as a news correspondent, studio presenter, and commentator for BBC radio.

Cancer Diagnosis

King's first public appearance came amid cancer diagnosis

In a delightful surprise, the King made a public appearance, marking his first major outing of the year. This appearance came after it was revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer during treatment for an enlarged prostate in January. While the specific type of cancer remains undisclosed, Buckingham Palace has clarified that it is not prostate cancer. Meanwhile, earlier this month, Kate Middleton shared in a video announcement that she is undergoing preventative treatment for cancer.