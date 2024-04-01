Next Article

By Tanvi Gupta 04:29 pm Apr 01, 202404:29 pm

What's the story Omega X's exclusive contract with their former agency Spire Entertainment was officially terminated, per a statement from the band's current agency IPQ. The termination follows an official decision which declared Omega X's contract with Spire null and ordered the former agency to compensate the band with 10M Korean won. This ruling came after Omega X members filed a lawsuit—leading to a local court approving an injunction on their exclusive contracts with Spire in January 2023.

Dispute background

Origins of the legal feud between IPQ and Spire

The legal feud between IPQ and Spire traces back to November 2022 when OMEGA X announced they would be filing a lawsuit against their former label. This decision was prompted by allegations that the former CEO of the agency, also the wife of the chairman, publicly mistreated members. Despite an injunction granted in January 2023, claims of abuse continued to surface even after her resignation.

Ruling

Spire's arguments were deemed irrelevant or insufficient

Per reports, Spire argued that the injunction was unjust and claimed Omega X's contract with IPQ was "unauthorized." They argued that their former CEO's efforts for the band should be considered and that IPQ poached the group without proper consent. However, the officials ruled in favor of Omega X, citing the "former CEO's mistreatment of the members" as grounds for contract termination. They deemed Spire's other arguments irrelevant or insufficient.

Compensation

IPQ demanded 50M won compensation in contract dispute

IPQ initially demanded 50M won in compensation from Spire, but the officials ordered only 10M won. Additionally, Spire must cover 1.6M won out of the 2.3M won lawsuit cost. In a statement, IPQ expressed its commitment to uncovering the truth in ongoing investigations. To note, Omega X signed with IPQ in July 2023 and announced their return with the release of their third mini album, IYKYK (If You Know, You Know), on November 7.

Other ongoing lawsuit

Meanwhile, IPQ continues its legal battle against YouTuber In Ji-woong

IPQ has also provided updates on their ongoing legal battle against Korean YouTuber In Ji-woong, who is accused of damaging the reputations of OMEGA X members with false and malicious information. While the agency has hinted at future legal action, they have not yet disclosed any specific details.