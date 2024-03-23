Next Article

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, reveals she has cancer

By Shikha Chaudhry 12:07 am Mar 23, 202412:07 am

What's the story Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, revealed on Friday that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy. The revelation was made via a video message, following weeks of conjecture about her health status. Notably, she had undergone a major abdominal surgery in January. Initially, the surgery was for a benign condition, but subsequent evaluations uncovered cancer.

Details

Duchess has started preventative chemotherapy regimen

In her video message, Kate disclosed that she has begun a preventative chemotherapy regimen based on her medical team's advice. "This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," she said. The Duchess is currently in the initial stages of her treatment.

Family

She has disclosed it to her kids

Before making her health status public, the Duchess took time to discuss her situation with her children: Prince George (10); Princess Charlotte (8); and Prince Louis (5). In her video message, she mentioned that it took time to explain everything to them in a manner suitable for their ages and to reassure them about her recovery. The Palace has not released any additional details about the specific type of cancer she is fighting.

Charles

Royal family confronts second cancer diagnosis

This announcement serves as another setback for the royal family following King Charles's (Kate's father-in-law) cancer diagnosis last month. Charles has since deferred his public royal duties to focus on treatment. To recall, Kate's absence from public events since Christmas Day had sparked intense speculation on social media about her health status, further fueled by an altered image released by Kensington Palace on Mother's Day.

Facts

The influence of Kate Middleton on the British monarchy

Since marrying Prince William in 2011, Kate has significantly enhanced the global popularity of the British monarchy. She met William at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland around 2001, and their relationship became public during a skiing holiday in Switzerland in 2004. Her diagnosis and subsequent withdrawal from public life have been deeply felt by royal enthusiasts and supporters worldwide.

Twitter Post

Here's the message from her