Kareena Kapoor-Tabu-Kriti Sanon's 'Crew' OTT release details are out

By Aikantik Bag 04:18 pm Apr 01, 2024

What's the story Passengers! Attention, we are here with an important announcement. Crew has hijacked the theaters and is set to become the next money spinner in Bollywood. The Kareena Kapoor Khan headlined film has been receiving praise from critics and viewers across the spectrum. The buzz surrounding its OTT release is high and we are here to answer all your queries.

OTT release

OTT platform and tentative premiere date

The heist comedy is set to premiere on the OTT giant Netflix after completing its illustrious box office run. Reportedly, the film is set to arrive on the OTT platform in May but the makers have not confirmed any date yet. The movie has the perfect elements of thrill, comedy, and panache. Fans have enjoyed the brewing chemistry between the star cast.

Production

Storyline and cast of the film

The cast is also headlined by Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The movie is helmed by Rajesh Krishnan and he brought out the best out of the three distinct actors from three generations. The plot revolves around the trio's financial struggles amid salary cuts. Amid growing concerns about the airline's financial stability, they stumble upon illicit gold trading activities involving senior officials.