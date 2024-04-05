Next Article

'Srikanth' is set to release on May 10

'Srikanth': Rajkummar Rao embodies industrialist Srikanth Bolla in first look

By Aikantik Bag 02:56 pm Apr 05, 202402:56 pm

What's the story The first look of actor Rajkummar Rao's character in the upcoming biopic Srikanth has been unveiled. Set to premiere on May 10, the film tells the life story of Srikanth Bolla, a prominent Indian entrepreneur and industrialist who founded Bollant Industries. The movie also features Jyotika, Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar in key roles.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Biopics are a staple in Indian cinema as they prove to be commercially lucrative for producers. These films promise a set viewer base too. Rao is one of the most adept actors in India and he has starred in several biopics. His portrayal of Bolla was highly anticipated by viewers. The first look is impressive and generates buzz for the release.

Storyline

Crux of the film

The makers shared a video that offers fans a first glimpse of Rao's portrayal of Bolla. The video features Rao running toward a goal with an ecstatic expression, concluding with the film's title and release date. Srikanth narrates the inspiring story of Bolla, born visually impaired in a small village near Hyderabad, India in 1992. Despite facing discrimination and exclusion, Bolla became the first international blind student at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States.

Entrepreneurial success

Bolla's journey: From MIT to establishing Bollant Industries

After his return to India, Bolla founded Bollant Industries, a company that employs unskilled and differently-abled individuals to produce eco-friendly products. His life story serves as a powerful testament to how determination, education, and inclusive thinking can drive social change. The film Srikanth aims to bring this motivational tale to the big screen.

Twitter Post

First look of the film

Reaction

Alaya shared her take on the film

Alaya also shared the teaser video on her Instagram with a similar message. In a recent conversation with News18, Alaya expressed her enthusiasm about working with Rao and Jyotika. She said, "The experience so far has been fantastic. The team is great. Raj is just incredible. Jyothika ma'am is lovely and wonderful."

Production

Crew of the film

The film Srikanth is a joint venture between T-Series and Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP. The directorial reins are held by Tushar Hiranandani, while the screenplay has been penned by Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit. The movie is set to inspire audiences with its powerful narrative and fans are eagerly waiting for the film's release.