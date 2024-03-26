Next Article

'Madgaon Express' announces 'IPL' offer; get tickets at Rs. 150

By Aikantik Bag 04:05 pm Mar 26, 202404:05 pm

What's the story Amid actioners and thrillers, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment has provided a much-needed breather with Madgaon Express. The comedy-drama has emerged as a decent success at the box office, too. Now, the makers have offered an "IPL" (I Pay Less) offer to maintain the momentum on weekdays. The movie also marked actor Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut.

While announcing the offer, the production house penned, "Get ready for the most exciting IPL offer - 'I. Pay. Less' and watch #MadgaonExpress for Rs ₹150/- at select cinemas near you." This offer allows viewers to enjoy the film at select theaters for a flat fee of Rs. 150 on Tuesday. It can be availed on booking websites like BookMyShow. The movie's cast includes Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Divyenndu, Chhaya Kadam, and Upendra Limaye, among others.

