Next Article

'Tanvi the Great' is currently in production

'Tanvi the Great': Anupam Kher welcomes Japanese DOP Keiko Nakahara

By Aikantik Bag 12:34 pm Mar 27, 202412:34 pm

What's the story Anupam Kher's forthcoming directorial venture, Tanvi the Great, is generating considerable buzz. The recent addition of Japanese Director of Photography (DOP) Keiko Nakahara to the film's crew has further fueled this excitement. This news follows the earlier announcement of Oscar-winning music director MM Keeravani joining the team to compose the film's score.

Excitement

Nakahara expressed her excitement surrounding the upcoming film

Nakahara has voiced her excitement about being part of Tanvi the Great. She said, "When I read the script of Tanvi The Great, I connected with it immediately." She lauded Kher's unique directorial style and highlighted his vision's "dimension of spontaneity," which she believes enriches their creative partnership. Kher revealed that he has been working with Nakahara for three weeks now. Earlier, he mentioned that the script was in the works for three years.

Twitter Post

Check the announcement here