Munawar Faruqui was briefly detained by Mumbai Police from a raid at a hukkah bar

Mumbai hookah bar raid: Comedian Munawar Faruqui among 14 detained

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 12:15 pm Mar 27, 202412:15 pm

What's the story Munawar Faruqui, a stand-up comedian and winner of Bigg Boss 17, was one of 14 individuals apprehended by Mumbai Police during a raid at a local hookah bar. The operation was carried out by the city police's Social Service branch in the Fort area, starting at 10:30pm on Tuesday and concluding at 5:00am on Wednesday. A high-ranking police official confirmed that Faruqui and others were caught in the act of smoking hookahs during the raid.

IPC sections

Detainees charged under COTPA and IPC sections

The raid was triggered by a tip-off suggesting that customers were smoking tobacco-based hookahs under the guise of herbal ones. The detainees, including Faruqui, were charged under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), as well as Sections 283 and 336 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A police official stated, "We detained them, but they were later allowed to go as the sections slapped against them were bailable."

Release

All detainees were released shortly

After the detention, notices were issued to those involved by Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police. All accused parties, including Faruqui, were subsequently released after the charges against them were bailable. Prior to this incident, Faruqui had risen to fame through his victorious appearances on reality shows Bigg Boss 17 and Lock Upp and has recently been concentrating on his music career.

First post after detention

Faruqui's first post following the detention was a selfie

Hours after his release, the comedian took to Instagram Stories to share a picture in which he smiled and posed. Wearing a black T-shirt and cap, Faruqui appeared to be at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, as per his location on Instagram. "Tired and traveling" he wrote in the post with a time stamp of 4:55am, which was after he was released.

Cheating allegations

Faruqui was earlier accused of cheating on ex-flame Ayesha Khan

Meanwhile, the comedian, during his stay inside the Bigg Boss house, was accused of cheating on ex-girlfriend-model Ayesha Khan. Faruqui, who was one of the most popular contestants on the show, eventually went down to win the victor's trophy. The comedian has been part of many controversies in the past, particularly the one where he was arrested by Indore police over ex-mayor Malini Gaur's son Eklavya Gaur's complaint in 2021.