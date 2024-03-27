Next Article

Ahreum is said to be in a hospital, undergoing treatment

Ahreum, ex-T-ara member, hospitalized after suspected suicide attempt

By Divya Raje Bhonsale

What's the story Ahreum, previously part of the renowned South Korean girl band T-ara, was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday morning (KST) following a suspected suicide attempt. Her association with the band spanned from July 2012 to July 2013, after which she embarked on a different professional journey. In subsequent years, Ahreum tied the knot with a businessman and embraced motherhood with two sons.

Marital discord

Ahreum's marital discord and divorce plans came to light recently

Ahreum's participation in the show Between Marriage and Divorce shed light on her marital discord. In December 2023, she announced her decision to part ways with her husband. She also voiced her plans to wed her current partner, a recognized scriptwriter, post-finalization of her divorce proceedings. The former K-pop star has claimed that her husband was abusive to her and their children.

Domestic abuse allegations

Former singer posted images with facial scars earlier this week

Ahreum posted unsettling images of injuries to her children's bodies as proof of the alleged maltreatment received from her ex-husband. Further shocking images came on Monday when she revealed instances of domestic violence by posting a picture of herself with facial scars and in tattered clothing.

Money fraud

Ahreum's name was recently used to extort money from people

A few days back, Ahreum took to social media to announce that someone was extorting money under her name. "Someone is extorting money by using my name. I'm currently in the hospital, but I have no problems with money right now. Since yesterday, my phone was taken away, and they've been acting like they're me. I was looking out for fraud and became sure of it, so I called the police," she said.

Helpline

Seek help if you are having suicidal thoughts

Ahreum's reported suicide attempt has intensified concerns regarding her ongoing ordeal. The incident has triggered an outpouring of support from fans and demands for increased focus on mental health issues within the showbiz industry. If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +91-83222-52525.