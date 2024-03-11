Next Article

ATTRAKT CEO gets clean chit on charges filed by ex-FIFTY FIFTY members

Mar 11, 2024

What's the story The Gangnam Police Station in Seoul has opted not to pursue the breach of trust case filed by former FIFTY FIFTY members Saena, Sio, and Aran against ATTRAKT CEO Jeon Hong-joon. A company representative stated, "We recently received a notice stating that they decided not to transfer the case [with no charges]."

Crux of the legal issue

In August 2023, FIFTY FIFTY's legal representative, Barun law firm, announced that the group filed a criminal complaint against Jeon for "violating the Act on the Aggravated Punishment, etc. of Specific Economic Crimes (breach of trust)." The members alleged that the CEO misused their music and album profits to repay the advance payment debt of StarCrew Ent, an entertainment company he owned. It was in June 2023 that FIFTY FIFTY filed an application to suspend their exclusive contracts with ATTRAKT.

FIFTY FIFTY aims for June/July comeback

During the legal disputes, member Keena returned to ATTRAKT. The company informed Saena, Sio, and Aran of the termination of their exclusive contracts and filed civil suits against them. The K-pop group is now preparing for a comeback in June or July with a reorganized lineup centered around Keena. Meanwhile, ATTRAKT plans to hold responsible those who interfered with the exclusive contract and deceived the group members into filing the complaint.