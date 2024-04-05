Next Article

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie got married in 2014

Angelina alleges physical abuse by Brad began 'well before' 2016

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 01:37 pm Apr 05, 202401:37 pm

What's the story Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie has accused her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, of physical abuse prior to the notorious 2016 airplane incident. Court documents revealing these allegations were recently obtained by Page Six. The airplane episode was reportedly the first instance of the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor's alleged physical abuse toward their children and led Jolie to initiate divorce proceedings.

NDA dispute

Jolie's legal team disclosed alleged NDA tied to winery case

The allegations surfaced as Jolie's legal team sought to reveal communications demonstrating Pitt's refusal to allow Jolie to sell her share of their jointly-owned Chateau Miraval winery in France. They claim Pitt's refusal was dependent on Jolie signing a broad Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA), allegedly designed by Pitt to hide his "personal misconduct" and prevent her from discussing his purported abusive behavior.

Legal tactics

Pitt's alleged attempt to silence Jolie

Jolie's legal team alleges that Pitt sought to silence her after discovering in 2021 that she had submitted a confidential filing. The filing contained "emails and summaries of the family's expected testimony and other evidence" aimed at resolving their child custody dispute. It is claimed that Pitt backed off from buying Jolie's shares in the winery due to fears that her confidential documents might become public.

Legal Statement

Jolie's attorney highlighted the importance of NDA

Paul Murphy, Jolie's attorney, stated that Pitt declined to purchase Jolie's interest when she refused to be silenced by his NDA. He suggested that Pitt's refusal to buy her share and subsequent lawsuit against her underscored the significance of the NDA and what he hoped it would hide: his alleged abuse of Jolie and their family. Despite the serious allegations, Jolie chose not to press charges against Pitt.

Counterclaims

Pitt's camp responded to Jolie's allegations

According to Page Six's source close to Pitt, Jolie has often tried to divert attention from her legal setbacks by introducing irrelevant or inaccurate information in subsequent court filings. The source noted a recurring pattern of Jolie revisiting these allegations whenever she experiences a legal defeat. In June 2023, Pitt accused his ex-wife of selling her shares in Chateau Miraval out of spite, following his successful bid for joint custody of their six children.