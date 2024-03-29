Next Article

Daphne Joy has been named in a lawsuit against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Who is Daphne Joy, named in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawsuit

By Isha Sharma 03:31 pm Mar 29, 202403:31 pm

What's the story Daphne Joy has found herself embroiled in legal trouble due to a lawsuit filed by music producer Rodney Jones that claims she was Sean "Diddy" Combs's "sex worker." Jones claimed that Combs "bragged about" paying a "monthly stipend" to Joy and two other women and sexually assaulted him. Once this broke out, it was reported that Joy's former partner, 50 Cent (Curtis Jackson) would seek sole custody of their son, Sire. Joy then hit back, alleging that Jackson raped her.

Joy's allegation

This is what Joy wrote in her post

Part of her Instagram post reads, "Curtis James Jackson. Everything is a joke to you until our safety is compromised, which is happening now. You are wreaking real havoc, frenzy and chaos onto people's lives. How could u feel if Sire was the one in handcuffs?" "Let's put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on."

#1

Background, beginnings, and career highlights

Born in the Philippines in 1987, Joy has carved out a career as an actor and model. She boasts film credits such as Frankenfood, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, and Setup. She has amassed 1.6M followers on Instagram and also has several fan pages dedicated to her. Besides her acting pursuits, Joy reportedly models for OnlyFans and charges $24.99 per month for a subscription.

#2

She has a clothing line

She also runs a clothing line, where she primarily sells silhouette dresses which are described as: "Timeless pieces featuring our latest signature buttery soft, breathable, stretch fabric. Every piece in this collection showcases a woman's beautiful curves seamlessly, timelessly, and effortlessly." The dresses are priced at around Rs. 12,000-Rs. 13,000. "Designing pieces with a woman's curves and comfort in mind has always been a dream of mine," Joy says on the home page.

#3

Joy's romantic history and public relationships

Joy's romantic past includes a relationship with rapper 50 Cent from 2011 to 2012, during which they had a son named Sire. He is now 12 years old. After their breakup, she dated Jason Derulo in 2015, but the relationship ended the following year. Joy has also been seen with Combs on multiple occasions. In September 2022, she shared a video of herself where she could be seen enjoying Combs's performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

Combs's troubles

Meanwhile, Combs's problems won't end anytime soon

Combs is currently facing several lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault, rape, sex trafficking, drugging, and domestic violence. These allegations come from various individuals including Casandra Ventura (also known as Cassie), Joi Dickerson-Neal, Liza Gardner, and an unnamed woman referred to as Jane Doe. The investigation is currently underway.