By Divya Raje Bhonsale 10:46 am Mar 27, 202410:46 am

What's the story Sean "Diddy" Combs, the famed rapper, producer, and entrepreneur, found his properties in Miami and Los Angeles under scrutiny by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) on Monday. The nature of the ongoing investigation involving these raids remains undisclosed by HSI. The development coincided with several sexual misconduct allegations against Combs. Combs's lawyer Aaron Dyer has finally reacted to the raids, calling them a "witch hunt."

First statement since the raids

Raids were 'gross overuse of military-level force'

Dyer, legal counsel for Combs, lambasted the raids as an "unprecedented ambush" and a "witch hunt." His statement painted a picture of the search warrants executed at Combs's residences as a "gross overuse of military-level force." He voiced concerns about the impact of these raids on the rapper's children and employees. "There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated," read Dyer's statement.

Clarification on arrests

No arrests were made, claimed the lawyer

Dyer further clarified that "Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities." He confirmed that no arrests or travel restrictions have been imposed on Combs or his family members. "Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way."

More on his statement

'Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight'

"This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits." Dyer also stated that there has been no finding of criminal or civil liability concerning the allegations against Combs. "Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."

The controversy

Multiple sexual misconduct lawsuits loom over Combs

Combs is currently embroiled in several lawsuits related to sexual assault allegations. The initial accusation came from R&B singer (and Combs's former partner) Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, who labeled Combs a "serial domestic abuser" in a lawsuit filed on November 16, 2023. The lawsuit was amicably settled the next day. A subsequent lawsuit filed in December claimed that Combs had participated in the gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl in 2003 as part of a "sex trafficking scheme."

Reaction to raids

Opposition's lawyer backed law enforcement's actions against Combs

Douglas Wigdor, a lawyer representing both Ventura and Jane Doe (the plaintiff in the December lawsuit), responded to the search warrant issued against Combs. He stated, "We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law. Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct."