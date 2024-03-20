Next Article

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 10:33 am Mar 20, 2024

What's the story Jonathan Majors, known for his role in Marvel films, is now facing a defamation lawsuit filed by his ex-partner, Grace Jabbari. The case was lodged on Tuesday in a federal court in New York, where Jabbari presented detailed narratives of alleged "verbal and physical abuse" by Majors. The news surfaced just weeks before Majors's scheduled sentencing for his domestic violence case on April 8.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The accusations against Majors have had a profound effect on his career. After the incident involving Jabbari came to light, he was let go by his management and PR agencies, Marvel Studios removed him from the role as Kang the Conqueror, and several film roles and advertising campaigns were scrapped. In reaction to Jabbari's latest lawsuit, Majors's attorney, Priya Chaudhry, announced that he is formulating counterclaims against Jabbari.

Details

Unveiling alleged abuse in new lawsuit

Jabbari's civil lawsuit outlines a series of alleged incidents involving Majors that reportedly started during the production of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania back in 2021. The document, which has been obtained by Variety, revealed accounts of assaults, derogatory remarks, and damaged headphones. A particular incident from July 2022 recounted Majors restraining Jabbari's arms, pushing her into a shower door, and hurling objects while in a state of frenzy.

About the assault case

Majors's criminal conviction and denial of allegations

Majors was taken into custody on March 25, 2023, after an alleged attack on Jabbari in New York City. By December of that year, he was found guilty of reckless assault and harassment. Despite being charged with four misdemeanors, Majors pleaded not guilty and was not convicted of intentional assault or aggravated harassment. Throughout the proceedings, he insisted on his innocence with his lawyer, Chaudhry, arguing that it was Jabbari who abused Majors.

Findings in the case

Evidence contradicts Majors's previous denials

Despite Majors's public denial of ever physically assaulting Jabbari, evidence from last year's trial and subsequent allegations challenged his assertions. Text messages and recordings unveiled during the trial suggest otherwise. The defamation suit alleged that Majors consistently labeled Jabbari a liar in an attempt to persuade others that she was not a victim of domestic abuse but a rather dishonest person.

Lawyer's response

Jabbari's lawyer applauded her courage amid legal struggle

Brittany Henderson, Jabbari's attorney, praised her client's courage in taking legal action against Majors. She stated that it requires "true bravery to hold someone with this level of power and acclaim accountable." Henderson voiced her firm belief that the lawsuit will bring about transparency and justice for Jabbari. Despite the ongoing legal dispute, Majors continues to be represented by his agency, WME.